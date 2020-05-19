Man dies in fall as police raid Hong Kong gambling den

A man fell to his death while apparently fleeing through the window of a triad-controlled betting centre in Hong Kong to escape a police raid during Monday’s early hours.

The venue was one of seven illegal Mong Kok gambling dens raided and shut down by officers from the organised crime and triad bureau and the Police Tactical Unit in a series of raids before daybreak. Officers arrested 31 people in total.

Police believed that, at the time of the raid, three men and a woman were in the third-floor flat on Tung Choi Street.

Three of them were found just outside the window, trying to flee as officers stormed the premises at about 12.10am.

“After being persuaded by officers, the three returned to the flat and were arrested,” a police spokesman said.

Officers then found the fourth suspect – a 58-year-old man – lying unconscious on the first-floor canopy. He was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was later certified dead.

“Initial investigation found the man lost his footing and fell down from the flat. An autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death,” police said in a statement.

Inside the flat, police seized three arcade machines running fishing games, which officers said were used for gambling. They also seized an account book and three packets containing a small quantity of illegal drugs.

Police arrested one of the men, aged 22, and the woman, 27, for gambling and drug possession. The other man, 44, was arrested for operating an illegal gambling establishment and drug possession.

In the other six raided venues, police nabbed 17 men and 11 women, aged between 22 and 61. They were arrested for offences such as operating an illegal betting establishment, gambling and possession of illegal drugs.

Inside the venues, 15 arcade machines used for gambling were seized along with six account books and a small quantity of illegal drugs.

According to police, all the suspects were being held for questioning and none had been charged.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.