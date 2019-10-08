Man drowns after falling asleep on riverbank in North Jakarta

Personnel search for the body of a boy suspected to have drowned in the Ciliwung River in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta.

A man was found dead after drowning in the Sunter River in Koja, North Jakarta on Thursday morning.

Koja Police crime unit head First. Adj. Insp. Andry Suharto said that the man, identified as Sakinan, was sleeping at the edge of the river when he apparently fell into the water.

“He was sleeping at the edge of the river, then fell down and drowned,” Andry said on Thursday, kompas.com reported.

The head of the North Jakarta Public Order Agency’s investigation and enforcement of civil servants section, Budi Salamun, said that the accident was reported at about 10:15 a.m.

Several Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) workers, known as the “Orange Troops”, recovered the body of the 58-year-old man, who lived in Rawa Badak Selatan in Koja.

“According to an eyewitness, the victim was sleeping but then he fell into the river. After being recovered, [the man] was found dead,” Budi said.