Man drowns after falling asleep on riverbank in North Jakarta

Personnel search for the body of a boy suspected to have drowned in the Ciliwung River in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A man was found dead after drowning in the Sunter River in Koja, North Jakarta on Thursday morning.

Koja Police crime unit head First. Adj. Insp. Andry Suharto said that the man, identified as Sakinan, was sleeping at the edge of the river when he apparently fell into the water.

“He was sleeping at the edge of the river, then fell down and drowned,” Andry said on Thursday, kompas.com reported.

The head of the North Jakarta Public Order Agency’s investigation and enforcement of civil servants section, Budi Salamun, said that the accident was reported at about 10:15 a.m.

Several Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) workers, known as the “Orange Troops”, recovered the body of the 58-year-old man, who lived in Rawa Badak Selatan in Koja.

“According to an eyewitness, the victim was sleeping but then he fell into the river. After being recovered, [the man] was found dead,” Budi said.

More about
Drownings

TRENDING

Rocker&#039;s emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Rocker's emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Leaders from neighbouring countries join NDP celebrations
Leaders from neighbouring countries join NDP celebrations
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Child in China beaten to death by mother &#039;over table manners&#039;
Child in China beaten to death by mother 'over table manners'
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth

LIFESTYLE

18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
20 birthday freebies you didn&#039;t know you could get in Singapore
20 birthday freebies you didn't know you could get in Singapore
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident

SERVICES