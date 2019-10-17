Man in East Java exhumes mother's remains, takes them home

It had been 40 days since Probolinggo, East Java, resident Sumarto passed away at the age of 70, but her son, Nasir, still could not let her go.

According to local police, he missed his mother so much that he exhumed her remains and brought them home. Nasir reportedly is mentally unsound.

Nasir lives in Batur village in Gading district, while his mother was laid to rest in Kedungsumur village in Pekuniran district.

According to a Kedungsumur resident, Amir, the incident had shocked people in the village.

"Nasir dug up his mother's grave by himself, 40 days after she was buried. After that, Nasir took his mother's body home," Amin said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

"To avoid getting caught, Nasir carried his mother's body inside a sack," he added.

No one caught Nasir in the act because, according to Amin, the graveyard is located inside a forest and people rarely visit the area.

Nasir kept the body in his house for a while, until one day, his relative named Sul found out. Sul reportedly had asked Nasir to return the body.

He took his mother's remains back to her tomb on Sunday.

First Insp. Habi Sutoko of the Pakuniran Police said Nasir, who is Sumarto's third of four children, suffered from a severe mental disorder.