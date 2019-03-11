Man found hanged at Bangkok pedestrian bridge

A man was found hanged from the rail guard of a Bangkok pedestrian bridge in Wang Thong Lang district early on Saturday, police said.

The body of Thanet Nakduang, 34, was spotted at 12.30am by a passerby at the bridge in front of Soi Pradit Manutham 6 in Klong Chao Khun Sing subdistrict.

The man apparently hanged himself with a nylon rope attached to the rail guard between the bridge and an expressway next to it.

The man's brother, Piyachon Nakduang, 29, told police that Thanet lived alone after he separated from his wife a year ago. Piyachon said his brother also had financial problems.