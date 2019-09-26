Man in Hong Kong arrested after brother stabbed to death in row over electricity bill

A dispute over a utility bill sparked a knife attack in a Hong Kong flat in which a retiree was stabbed to death and his elder brother arrested, according to police sources.

Officers were called to the flat on Fife Street in Mong Kok at around 10.30pm on Wednesday in response to a report of fighting.

An initial investigation showed the two brothers, aged 60 and 62, were arguing over an electricity bill at the time of the incident, according to one source. The pair lived with their mother and the elder man's wife.

"During the heated argument, the younger brother was attacked with a fruit knife," the source said. His sister-in-law then called police.

When officers arrived, the 60-year-old man was found lying unconscious on the floor inside the flat.

"Having sustained injuries to his chest, he was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in an unconscious state," police said in a statement.

The man was certified dead in hospital at 11.22pm.