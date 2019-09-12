Man in India dresses as woman to gain employment

A man decided to dress up as a woman to work as a cleaning lady so that he could earn money to support his elderly parents.

Identified only as Raj, Malaysia Nanban reported that several people caught him changing into women's clothes and assumed that he was up to no good.

The incident happened in Tamil Nadu, India.

The 40-year-old Raj explained that he came from Sivaganga town where he could not find any work there.

He was rejected for house cleaning jobs because he was a man.

So he moved to Madurai where nobody knew him.

He said he dressed up as a woman to work in three households as a cleaner named Rajathi.