Man in India forced to drink poison after sex assault

PHOTO: Pexels
The Star/Asia News Network

A man in Tamil Nadu beat up a neighbour after he tried to sexually assault his wife.

He then forced his neighbour to drink poison which killed him, reported Malaysia Nanban.

Farmer Manimohan and his wife Selvi were sleeping in their house when she was woken up by Vijayakumar, 37, who tried to force himself on her.

The man ran away when Selvi screamed.

Her husband and three of his friends searched for the man and found him two days later.

They cornered him, beat him up with steel bars and forced him to drink poison.

The man died at the scene.

More about
india Sexual Assault death poisoning

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Singapore&#039;s home sales soar in one of the world&#039;s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Singapore's home sales soar in one of the world's hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
The regional haze crisis outlined in a sequence from The Office blows up on Reddit and Twitter
The regional haze crisis outlined in a sequence from The Office blows up on Reddit and Twitter
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Li Ronghao calls himself &#039;saviour of the ugly&#039; after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, cheaper fares on Scoot &amp; other deals this week
We tried McDonald's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and we'd order it again
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
10 signs that you&#039;re too hard on your child
10 signs that you're too hard on your child
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask

Home Works

A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal

SERVICES