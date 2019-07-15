Man in India takes another's life for killing brother

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

A MAN in Tamil Nadu, India, killed his brother's alleged murderer and sprinkled his blood over his sibling's place of death to appease his spirit, Malaysia Nanban reported.

The deceased, Arun Kumar, had been friends with the apparent kil­ler, known only as Sivamoorthi.

Three months ago, Arun was slashed to death by Sivamoorthi and a group of men following a drunken brawl.

The killer was arrested but released on bail about a month ago pending trial. Arun's brother had since been stalking Sivamoorthi.

When he caught him alone a few days ago, he slashed and stabbed him to death with the help of friends.

He then soaked a piece of cloth with the dead man's blood and sprinkled the blood at the place where his brother was killed.

He even recorded the killing and the subsequent acts on his phone and posted it on a WhatsApp group.

Later, he surrendered to the police, saying his brother's spirit would now be at peace.

