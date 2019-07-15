Man in India takes another's life for killing brother

A MAN in Tamil Nadu, India, killed his brother's alleged murderer and sprinkled his blood over his sibling's place of death to appease his spirit, Malaysia Nanban reported.

The deceased, Arun Kumar, had been friends with the apparent kil­ler, known only as Sivamoorthi.

Three months ago, Arun was slashed to death by Sivamoorthi and a group of men following a drunken brawl.

The killer was arrested but released on bail about a month ago pending trial. Arun's brother had since been stalking Sivamoorthi.