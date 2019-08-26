Man in Indonesia denied ambulance, carries nephew's dead body on foot

Supriyadi, 40, was forced to carry home on Friday the body of his 9-year-old nephew, Muhammad Husen, who was found drowned in the Cisadane River in Tangerang, Banten, after a local community health centre (Puskesmas) refused to provide an ambulance.
The health centre in Cikokol District refused to use an ambulance on the grounds that the ambulance was only for the sick and not allowed to carry bodies.
The man, who worked as a security guard at a hospital, admitted that he did not blame the Puskesmas for refusing to use an ambulance, adding that some of the Puskesmas' workers had tried to help him by giving him telephone numbers for hearse services.
"It's not a worry, I understand that a Puskesmas has its work procedures," Supriyadi said at his house in Kampung Kelapa Indah on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.
Supriyadi recalled that when lifting his nephew's body and walking to the highway, he had an idea to carry the body on a motorcycle, but as he was about to cross the road, a kind motorist offered help to carry the body.
The scene of Supriyadi carrying his nephew's body on the road was recorded and went viral on social media. The video raised public concern on various social media platforms.