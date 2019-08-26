Man in Indonesia denied ambulance, carries nephew's dead body on foot

A dead body is carried to an ambulance. A man was denied an ambulance to carry his dead nephew in Tangerang.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Supriyadi, 40, was forced to carry home on Friday the body of his 9-year-old nephew, Muhammad Husen, who was found drowned in the Cisadane River in Tangerang, Banten, after a local community health centre (Puskesmas) refused to provide an ambulance.

The health centre in Cikokol District refused to use an ambulance on the grounds that the ambulance was only for the sick and not allowed to carry bodies.

The man, who worked as a security guard at a hospital, admitted that he did not blame the Puskesmas for refusing to use an ambulance, adding that some of the Puskesmas' workers had tried to help him by giving him telephone numbers for hearse services.

"It's not a worry, I understand that a Puskesmas has its work procedures," Supriyadi said at his house in Kampung Kelapa Indah on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Supriyadi recalled that when lifting his nephew's body and walking to the highway, he had an idea to carry the body on a motorcycle, but as he was about to cross the road, a kind motorist offered help to carry the body.

The scene of Supriyadi carrying his nephew's body on the road was recorded and went viral on social media. The video raised public concern on various social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram

Peristiwa menggunggah hati terjadi di Kota Seribu Industri dan Jasa, Tangerang. Seorang warga di Kampung Kelapa, Kelurahan Kelapa Indah, Kota Tangerang, terpaksa menggotong mayat anaknya setelah ambulan Puskesmas Cikokol menolak mengantar ke rumah duka. Muhamad Husen (8) diketahui merupakan korban tenggelam di Sungai Cisadane. Bocah laki-laki malang itu kemudian ditolong dan dilarikan oleh warga ke Puskesmas Cikokol guna mendapatkan pertolongan medis. Namun naas, nyawa bocah laki-laki berusia 8 tahun itu tak tertolong sesampainya di Puskesmas Cikokol. Petugas puskesmas menyatakan Husen telah meninggal dunia akibat terlalu banyak menelan air. Ayah Husen yang datang ke Puskesmas berusaha mengikhlaskan kepergian anaknya. Dia pun meminta jenazah Husen diantar ke rumah dengan menggunakan mobil ambulan. Namun permintaan itu justru ditolak mentah-mentah oleh petugas. Alasannya, mobil ambulan Puskesmas hanya untuk mengangkut pasien sakit. Hal itu sudah menjadi standar operasi prosedur dari Dinas Kesehatan Kota Tangerang. “Ini sudah menjadi SOP dari Dinas Kesehatan. Ambulan Puskesmas hanya untuk mengangkut pasien,” ucap Suryadi, petugas Puskesmas Cikokol. Penjelasan tersebut tentu saja membuat hati ayah Husen terpukul. Dia mengatakan, di benaknya hanya ingin segera memakamkan jenazah anaknya. Tak pikir panjang, sang ayah kemudian menggotong jenazah Husen berjalan kaki keluar puskesmas. Dengan tertatih, ayah Husen membawa jenazah sang anak menuju jembatan penyeberangan orang. Melihat peristiwa yang memilukan tersebut, seorang pengendara menghentikan laju mobilnya dan memberikan tumpangan kepada ayah Husen. Menurut Kapolsek Tangerang Kota Kompol Puji Hardi peristiwa ini terjadi pada Jumat (23/8/2019) sekira pukul 14.30 WIB. Poskotanews.com sudah berupaya menghubungi mengkonfirmasi ke pihak Dinas Kesehatan Kota Tangerang terkait standar operasi prosedur penggunaan ambulan Puskesmas, namun telepon tidak diangkat, pesan via WA juga belum ada balasan. . Artikel : Fb info tangerang #millenialTNG #infotangerang #pasarlama #kotatangerang #cikokol

A post shared by Tante Rempong (@tantee_rempoong_officiall) on

In response, Tangerang Mayor Arief R Wismansyah ordered the city's health agency to revise the standard operating procedure (SOP) on ambulance use at health centres.

"I have given an order to immediately remodel the SOP and disseminate the information of the new rules to health centres for the sake of the community in emergency situations," Arief said.

"Of course, we have to provide hearse services at health centres. But if they are not available in an emergency situation, an ambulance should be an option," he added.

He said that this incident was a lesson for the authorities and bureaucrats in the city, in which they should always work with empathy.

