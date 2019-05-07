Man in Indonesia killed after 81kg meth found in car tires

Personnel of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Office and the Indonesian Navy use a press conference in Jakarta on February 20 to display crystal methamphetamine confiscated during a raid in waters near Batam.

The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has uncovered a large drug ring involved in smuggling 81 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 100,000 ecstasy pills in the inner tubes of car tires.

One member of the alleged drug ring was shot to death while others were arrested on Tuesday in Tanjung Balai, Asahan regency, North Sumatra.

BNN eradication division deputy head Insp. Gen. Arman Depari said the evidence was secured and altogether eight suspects were arrested or killed.

Arman added that the 81 kg of meth was split into 70 packets and the 102,656 pills into 20 packages, all hidden inside car tires.