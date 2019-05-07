Man in Indonesia killed after 81kg meth found in car tires

Personnel of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Office and the Indonesian Navy use a press conference in Jakarta on February 20 to display crystal methamphetamine confiscated during a raid in waters near Batam.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has uncovered a large drug ring involved in smuggling 81 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 100,000 ecstasy pills in the inner tubes of car tires.

One member of the alleged drug ring was shot to death while others were arrested on Tuesday in Tanjung Balai, Asahan regency, North Sumatra.

BNN eradication division deputy head Insp. Gen. Arman Depari said the evidence was secured and altogether eight suspects were arrested or killed.

Arman added that the 81 kg of meth was split into 70 packets and the 102,656 pills into 20 packages, all hidden inside car tires.

"The team secured three inner tubes containing narcotics confirmed to be meth and ecstasy. So the narcotics were hidden inside car tires," Said Arman as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com on Thursday.

The agency claims that the first two suspects admitted to keeping the meth in a house in Lubuk Palas, Asahan regency.

"The BNN team went and found one inner tube containing narcotics behind the house. The team also secured the house keeper, Fadli," Arman said.

The arrested men then provided information to the BNN team to look for other suspects.

As a result, the BNN arrested four more people, but shot a fifth to death, claiming he was resisting officers.

"Currently the suspects and the evidence are secured in the BNN headquarters in North Sumatra for ongoing investigation and further developments."

More about

INDONESIA Drugs drug offences
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol
Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
School trip tragedy: Malaysian boy dies after falling through rotting bus floorboard
School trip tragedy: Malaysian boy dies after falling through rotting bus floorboard
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio, smoke seen rising above HDB flats
Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio, smoke seen rising above HDB flats
In a first, 2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit
2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit
Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident
Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: 1-for-1 KFC for National Fried Chicken Day
1-for-1 KFC fried chicken tomorrow for one day only
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
&#039;Food is an offering&#039;: The real cuisine of Bali explained
'Food is an offering': The real cuisine of Bali explained
Worth queuing for: Afuri Ramen at Funan mall
Worth queuing for: Afuri Ramen at Funan mall

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead

SERVICES