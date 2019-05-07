Man in Indonesia killed after 81kg meth found in car tires

The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has uncovered a large drug ring involved in smuggling 81 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 100,000 ecstasy pills in the inner tubes of car tires.
One member of the alleged drug ring was shot to death while others were arrested on Tuesday in Tanjung Balai, Asahan regency, North Sumatra.
BNN eradication division deputy head Insp. Gen. Arman Depari said the evidence was secured and altogether eight suspects were arrested or killed.
Arman added that the 81 kg of meth was split into 70 packets and the 102,656 pills into 20 packages, all hidden inside car tires.
"The team secured three inner tubes containing narcotics confirmed to be meth and ecstasy. So the narcotics were hidden inside car tires," Said Arman as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com on Thursday. The agency claims that the first two suspects admitted to keeping the meth in a house in Lubuk Palas, Asahan regency. "The BNN team went and found one inner tube containing narcotics behind the house. The team also secured the house keeper, Fadli," Arman said. The arrested men then provided information to the BNN team to look for other suspects. As a result, the BNN arrested four more people, but shot a fifth to death, claiming he was resisting officers. "Currently the suspects and the evidence are secured in the BNN headquarters in North Sumatra for ongoing investigation and further developments."
Read also
More about
INDONESIA
Drugs
drug offences
"The team secured three inner tubes containing narcotics confirmed to be meth and ecstasy. So the narcotics were hidden inside car tires," Said Arman as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com on Thursday.
The agency claims that the first two suspects admitted to keeping the meth in a house in Lubuk Palas, Asahan regency.
"The BNN team went and found one inner tube containing narcotics behind the house. The team also secured the house keeper, Fadli," Arman said.
The arrested men then provided information to the BNN team to look for other suspects.
As a result, the BNN arrested four more people, but shot a fifth to death, claiming he was resisting officers.
"Currently the suspects and the evidence are secured in the BNN headquarters in North Sumatra for ongoing investigation and further developments."