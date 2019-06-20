Man in Indonesia steals $11,000 'to fund wedding'

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Jakarta Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, a former staff member at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), for allegedly stealing money from the organisation's cash box in its office in Mayapada Tower, South Jakarta, on May 20.

The suspect, identified only as NP, allegedly stole $ 9,000, US$1,200 (S$1,628) and Rp 1 million (S$96).

He was arrested on June 14 in front of the tower.

According to the police, NP had previously worked at the NGO founded by former deputy foreign minister and former Indonesian ambassador to the United States Dino Patti Djalal.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono explained that the suspect was able to enter the office because he still possessed his old employee ID card.

NP had been fired from his office for his poor work record after working for three years at the FCPI.

"Based on the suspect's confession, he stole the money as he needed it to finance his wedding," Argo alleged during a press conference at the Jakarta Police headquarters on Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, only the SGD 9,000 was still in NP's possession. The other money had already been spent on the marriage preparations, police said.

"However, the suspect also admitted that the wedding had been cancelled even before he was arrested because he wasn't happy with his fiancee's attitude."

Separately Dino expressed disappointment with his former employee.

"NP was one of my assistants whom I trusted very much. His theft of my assets is an example of a young man who was given an opportunity but completely wasted it," Dino told The Jakarta Post by text message.

He added that the suspect started working in the company around three years ago as a volunteer but was eventually hired as a permanent staff member.

"From now on, we will have tighter security measures. We will add a few more CCTVs and be more thorough in hiring new employees."

The suspect is expected to be charged with violating Article 362 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) on theft, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

More about

INDONESIA Theft/Burglary Weddings and engagements
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: &#039;We don&#039;t hate him, he doted on her&#039;
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways
K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway

LIFESTYLE

5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

SERVICES