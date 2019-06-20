Man in Indonesia steals $11,000 'to fund wedding'

Jakarta Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, a former staff member at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), for allegedly stealing money from the organisation's cash box in its office in Mayapada Tower, South Jakarta, on May 20.
The suspect, identified only as NP, allegedly stole $ 9,000, US$1,200 (S$1,628) and Rp 1 million (S$96).
He was arrested on June 14 in front of the tower.
According to the police, NP had previously worked at the NGO founded by former deputy foreign minister and former Indonesian ambassador to the United States Dino Patti Djalal.
Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono explained that the suspect was able to enter the office because he still possessed his old employee ID card.
NP had been fired from his office for his poor work record after working for three years at the FCPI.
"Based on the suspect's confession, he stole the money as he needed it to finance his wedding," Argo alleged during a press conference at the Jakarta Police headquarters on Wednesday.
At the time of his arrest, only the SGD 9,000 was still in NP's possession. The other money had already been spent on the marriage preparations, police said. "However, the suspect also admitted that the wedding had been cancelled even before he was arrested because he wasn't happy with his fiancee's attitude." Separately Dino expressed disappointment with his former employee. "NP was one of my assistants whom I trusted very much. His theft of my assets is an example of a young man who was given an opportunity but completely wasted it," Dino told The Jakarta Post by text message. He added that the suspect started working in the company around three years ago as a volunteer but was eventually hired as a permanent staff member. "From now on, we will have tighter security measures. We will add a few more CCTVs and be more thorough in hiring new employees." The suspect is expected to be charged with violating Article 362 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) on theft, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
