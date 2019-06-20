Man in Indonesia steals $11,000 'to fund wedding'

Jakarta Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, a former staff member at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), for allegedly stealing money from the organisation's cash box in its office in Mayapada Tower, South Jakarta, on May 20.

The suspect, identified only as NP, allegedly stole $ 9,000, US$1,200 (S$1,628) and Rp 1 million (S$96).

He was arrested on June 14 in front of the tower.

According to the police, NP had previously worked at the NGO founded by former deputy foreign minister and former Indonesian ambassador to the United States Dino Patti Djalal.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono explained that the suspect was able to enter the office because he still possessed his old employee ID card.

NP had been fired from his office for his poor work record after working for three years at the FCPI.

"Based on the suspect's confession, he stole the money as he needed it to finance his wedding," Argo alleged during a press conference at the Jakarta Police headquarters on Wednesday.