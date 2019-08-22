Man in Jakarta named suspect for killing dog 'in front of children'

PHOTO: Instagram/anstlucia
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Tangerang Police have named a 38-year-old man a suspect for allegedly using an air gun to kill a dog named Beedo at the Citra Raya housing complex in Tangerang regency, Banten.

Police claim a preliminary investigation into the man, identified only as A, found two pieces of evidence, enough to name him a suspect in the animal's death, Tangerang Police chief Sr. Comr. Sabilul Alif said.

"[The suspect allegedly] is proven to have killed someone else's dog," Sabilul said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday.

The case was first revealed when a resident of the housing complex and Beedo's owner, Anastasia Lucia Margaret, posted on her Instagram account @anstlucia a series of photos detailing the alleged shooting of Beedo.

In the post made last week, Anastasia claimed in a caption that children witnessed the man shoot the dog a few times.

View this post on Instagram

penembakan terjadi lagi... ke anjing gak bersalah, di komplek perumahan water point @citraraya .... yang nembak pake senjata angin... nembak brutal ini anjing berkali-kali.. di depan anak-anak yang lagi main disitu... anak-anak ini shock dan mereka nangis... trauma... padahal bapak yang nembak ini punya anak.... ketika di datangi rumahnya .. dia mau bawa keluar senjata nya dan menodong saya... dengan angkuhnya dia bilang dia yang nembak... mediasi pun dilakukan tidak ada itikad baik dari pihak penembak untuk meminta maaf datang kepada kami.. pihak RT pun terkesan meremehkan masalah ini dan menganggap "yasudah maaf saja cukup" "kalau bapak taro dalam anjingnya kan gak akan terjadi seperti ini..."*WTF*--padahal ada orang yang punya senjata angin tapi dia tidak punya kontrol terhadap emosinya... sangat disayangkan... perilaku seperti itu yang meresahkan warga yang tinggal disana... punya senjata angin kok dipergunakan untuk membunuh hewan @kapolrestatangerangofficial @m.sabilul_alif @tribunnews @wartakotalive @wartatangerang @gardasatwafoundation @christian_joshuapale @citraraya

A post shared by Anastasia Lucia Margaret (@anstlucia) on

"The shooter used an air gun; [he] brutally shot the dog a few times in front of children playing nearby," she wrote, "The children are shocked and they cried, traumatized."

Anastasia claimed she later went to A's house and the man confessed that he had shot Beedo. They underwent mediation to settle the issue, but she wrote that A did not show any intention to apologise for shooting the dog.

The post immediately went viral on social media and Tangerang Police subsequently started an investigation at the crime scene and questioned several witnesses.

Police claim that while they interrogated A he confessed he shot Beedo in anger because his wife and children had fallen off their bikes when they became scared of getting chased by Beedo, who was chained to a nearby tree.

The police confiscated an air gun that may have been used to shoot the dog.

A has been charged under Article 406(2) of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years and eight months upon conviction, but because the possible punishment is less than five years, the police did not detain him.

"However, A must still report himself [to the police regularly]," Sabilul said.

