Man in Jakarta named suspect for killing dog 'in front of children'

The Tangerang Police have named a 38-year-old man a suspect for allegedly using an air gun to kill a dog named Beedo at the Citra Raya housing complex in Tangerang regency, Banten.

Police claim a preliminary investigation into the man, identified only as A, found two pieces of evidence, enough to name him a suspect in the animal's death, Tangerang Police chief Sr. Comr. Sabilul Alif said.

"[The suspect allegedly] is proven to have killed someone else's dog," Sabilul said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday.

The case was first revealed when a resident of the housing complex and Beedo's owner, Anastasia Lucia Margaret, posted on her Instagram account @anstlucia a series of photos detailing the alleged shooting of Beedo.

In the post made last week, Anastasia claimed in a caption that children witnessed the man shoot the dog a few times.

"The shooter used an air gun; [he] brutally shot the dog a few times in front of children playing nearby," she wrote, "The children are shocked and they cried, traumatized."

Anastasia claimed she later went to A's house and the man confessed that he had shot Beedo. They underwent mediation to settle the issue, but she wrote that A did not show any intention to apologise for shooting the dog.

The post immediately went viral on social media and Tangerang Police subsequently started an investigation at the crime scene and questioned several witnesses.