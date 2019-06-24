Man killed awaiting help at Bangkok roadside

The 35-year-old driver of a Honda car broken down at the side of a Bangkok expressway was killed when it was rear-ended by a Mercedes Benz early Sunday morning.

Police arriving at the scene on the Chalongrat Expressway in Wang Thong Lang district determined that Somkid Yenjai had pulled into the emergency lane, his Honda having problems.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

He was found dead on the road.

His passengers, Saijai Praman, 38, and Noppawan Pimthong, 47, were taken to hospital, along with the injured driver of the Mercedes, Sukrit Manasomjit.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Sukrit's blood-alcohol level was to be tested.