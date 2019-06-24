Man killed awaiting help at Bangkok roadside

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The 35-year-old driver of a Honda car broken down at the side of a Bangkok expressway was killed when it was rear-ended by a Mercedes Benz early Sunday morning.

Police arriving at the scene on the Chalongrat Expressway in Wang Thong Lang district determined that Somkid Yenjai had pulled into the emergency lane, his Honda having problems.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

He was found dead on the road.

His passengers, Saijai Praman, 38, and Noppawan Pimthong, 47, were taken to hospital, along with the injured driver of the Mercedes, Sukrit Manasomjit.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Sukrit's blood-alcohol level was to be tested.

More about

Thailand Accidents - Traffic deaths
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Schools in Johor district closed till Thursday after air contamination
Schools in Johor district closed after second case of air pollution
Cecilia Cheung and 7-month-old son Marcus photographed in public for first time
Cecilia Cheung and 7-month-old son Marcus photographed in public for first time
Second chance at life: Singaporean finds liver donor after son posts appeal on social media
Second chance at life: Singaporean finds liver donor after son posts appeal on social media
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
Seeking help for burnout is &#039;not weak&#039;
Seeking help for burnout is 'not weak'
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang

LIFESTYLE

How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
World&#039;s longest water slide to be built in Penang
World's longest water slide to be built in Penang
Forget Supreme. Here Are Some Local Streetwear Brands That Will Make You a Hypebeast
Forget Supreme. Here Are Some Local Streetwear Brands That Will Make You a Hypebeast

Home Works

8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Instagram account shows we&#039;re guilty of repeating the same poses - Here&#039;s my Singapore version
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV&#039;s Fried Rice Paradise
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV's Fried Rice Paradise
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us

SERVICES