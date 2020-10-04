Man killed by exploding firecracker in Thailand

A 40-year-old man was killed in a firecracker explosion on Friday in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The fatal accident took place at around 7.20pm, at a house in Sawang Wirawong district.

The exploding tube blew a part of Anan Pankwang's head about five metres away.

The dead man’s friend, Worapol Nanto, told police that Anan was playing with crackers and fireworks since Friday evening to celebrate Oak Phanda Day, which fell on Thursday.

Worapol said that Anan was killed by his last set of fireworks. When a tube did not explode, Anan reportedly went close and tried to reset its position. The firecracker exploded when his face was over the tube.

Police said it was the first fatality in the Oak Phanda Day celebrations.