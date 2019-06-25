Man killed by pet python in West Java

A 42-year old man, identified as Jana, died tragically last Friday "at the hands" of his own 3-metre-long pet python, which strangled him to death in his backyard in Citiru village, Kutawaringin district, Bandung regency, West Java.

Jana's wife, Elah, said her husband may have been strangled to death by the 17-kilogram snake as he was bathing the reptile.

"The snake is around 3 m long," she said on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.

A local leader, Rukiman, said separately that the snake has escaped from the house through a pipe after killing its owner. However, local residents managed to capture it not long after learning of the incident.

The python was then slaughtered and buried next by Jana's grave.

