Man kills woman for refusing to lend him more money

A 37-year-old fruit delivery truck driver has reportedly confessed to killing a 36-year-old woman in Chanthaburi's Na Yai Arm district on March 25, because she refused to lend him more money and demanded that he repay the Bt6,000 (S$256.21) he already owed her.

The suspect was arrested after the body of Jarinee Jaemja, who had been reported missing since March 25, was found in her car, which had been abandoned in a wooded area in Tha Mai district's Tambon Khamong.

Autopsy revealed that she had been hit on her chest, while the camera in her car showed a man on a motorbike leading her to the area.

Tha Mai resident Worawuth Wilaipat - identified via the camera in the car - was arrested on Sunday night along with a hammer, believed to be the murder weapon, the clothes he had worn during the murder and the motorcycle he had used as a getaway vehicle. The murder weapon was found in the six-wheel truck that he normally used to deliver fruits.

Police have charged Worawuth with murder.

According to the suspect, after Jarinee repeatedly asked him to repay the Bt6,000 he owed her, he called her to meet him at the site where the body was found. When she showed up, he asked to borrow another Bt20,000, because he knew about her habit of carrying large sums of cash on her. However, angered by her demands that he repay the old debt, he began hitting her repeatedly in the chest with the hammer, causing a fatal seizure and death. He then helped himself to the Bt14,800 in the victim's handbag and her cellphone, which he later dropped off the Don Makok Bridge in Rayong.