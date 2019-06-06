Man leaps from 12th floor in South Korea after naked rant

PHOTO: Pixabay
Kim Arin
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network

A 51-year-old man surnamed Jung leaped from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, at around 9.45 a.m. Thursday, after ranting and throwing appliances out the window while naked for over two hours.

According to Uijeongbu Police Station, a report was filed with police at around 7 a.m. by building residents stating that a naked man appeared to be attempting to jump from an upper-level floor.

When police and the rescue unit arrived to the scene, Jung shouted that he was keeping two dead bodies in his home and a fire had broken out. Police later confirmed the claims to be false.

Neighbors told police he broke his window and started throwing items out while ranting from about an hour before their arrival.

As the SWAT team approached the man, he leaped from the balcony and fell on the air mattress installed by the emergency rescue team, police said. While he broke both legs as a result of the jump, he is in a non-life-threatening condition, they added.

Police booked Jung, who has a record of having been investigated on drug offences, on suspicions of drug use.

More about

South Korea death
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 &#039;duit raya&#039;
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 'duit raya'
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang

LIFESTYLE

Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah&#039;s ghost pepper spicy chicken
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah's ghost pepper spicy chicken

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

SERVICES