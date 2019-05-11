Man lives 10 years without electricity in West Jakarta

A man in Taman Sari, West Jakarta, claims he has lived without electricity for the past 10 years. Electricity firm PLN cut electricity to his house as he could not pay his bill.

"It's been a long time. Around 10 years ago my house lost electricity. I didn't have the money, so they cut it," said Kudus, 55, on Saturday as quoted by kompas.com.

Kudus said light only arrived during the day when the sun reached his small plywood hut.

Kudus, who earns his money as scavenger, said he had no steady income with which to purchase electricity.

The house also lacks a proper toilet. For showering and washing his clothes, he uses a nearby public toilet.

Kalianyar subdistrict head, Daniel Azka, said the authorities had provided subsidized electricity to Kudus' house but that Kudus himself had cut the electricity off.

"He does not like if there are lamps [in his house]. We installed it, but he cut it off," Daniel said on Monday.

Kudus' brother, Suwanda, confirmed the subdistrict head's statement.

"There is no electricity, but that's how my brother likes it," Suwanda said.

"Don't give a bad name to the area because of my brother," he said.