Man lodges report in Taiwan against ex-girlfriend for 'breaking' his penis

A man named Wang walked into the police station with only a hat to cover his private part and told the officer that he wanted to press charges against his girlfriend for deliberately "breaking" his penis during sex.

The man from Tainan city in Taiwan, said he had enough of his controlling and clingy girlfriend of two years and wanted to break up, reported China Press.

The daily said before they went their separate ways, the couple agreed to have a "break-up sex".

However, he alleged that his girlfriend deliberately planned to injure him during copulation.

After hearing his story, the police officer said that chances were slim for Wang to press charges against the woman unless there was a video recording to prove his claims.