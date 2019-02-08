Man pours hot cooking oil on colleague over borrowed motorbike in Indonesia

A man identified only as PA, 23, reportedly poured hot cooking oil on his colleague who was asleep on Jl. Tipar Timur in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on Wednesday.

PA felt offended after being scolded by his colleague, Koyo over a motorcycle matter, police have said.

"The victim scolded the suspect earlier because the motorbike was not in its place when the victim wanted to use it," Cilincing Police crime unit head Adj. Comr. Suharto said on Thursday.

He explained that when the victim was fell asleep, PA heated the cooking oil in a pan. He then poured it on the victim's body.

"After the incident, the suspect pretended to help the victim and tricked the police who came to the scene, saying that someone else did it," Suharto said, kompas.com reported.

PA only conceded he committed the crime when the police conducted the crime scene investigation and questioned eyewitnesses, including the suspect.

The victim suffered approximately 70 per cent burns to his head and body.

He was first treated at Sukapura Hospital in North Jakarta. Later, he was transferred to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Central Jakarta.

The suspect faces a charge of five years imprisonment under Article 351 clause 2 of the Criminal Law.