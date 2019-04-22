Man in Punjab strangles wife for not bearing a son

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Apr 22, 2019

A man in Punjab strangled his wife to death apparently over his frustration that their fifth child turned out to be a girl as well, reported Makkal Osai.

The couple who live in Anandpur Sahib already had four daughters aged 14, 12, 10, and eight.

Rakesh Kumar, 40, was hoping for a boy but was disappointed when their fifth child, born four months ago, turned out to be a girl.

Neighbours heard the children crying and called the police after finding out about the incident.

The man apparently tried to kill himself by slitting his throat but survived the attempt.

A police investigator said domestic violence over lack of male children were not uncommon in the state.

