Man returns home after being declared dead, buried in East Java

Illustration of a motorbike accident.
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A man thought to have died in a motorbike accident in Tuban, East Java, walked home on Monday - seven hours after his apparent funeral.

"The incident is true; there was a mistake," Grabagan Police chief Adj. Comr. Ali Kantha said as quoted by kompas.com. 

Forty-year old Sunarto, a resident of Gesikan village on Grabagan district, was declared dead after a lethal motorbike accident in Brondong district, Lamongan, East Java, on Monday.

A motorbike rider was killed in an accident and did not carry any ID.

The rider was reportedly so badly injured that his body was unrecognizable. As the motorbike was registered as Sunarto's, the rider was identified as him. 

Brondong Police in Lamongan immediately contacted Grabagan Police in Tuban to inform Sunarto's family in Grabagan about the accident.

The authorities sent the body to Sunarto's family at 12 p.m., and the family then conducted the funeral.

"Even when the family washed the body, they could not tell that the body was not Sunarto's [due to the severe injuries]," Ali said.

The body was then buried and the ceremony completed at 3 p.m.

Seven hours later, Sunarto, to the surprise of his family, came home.

Sunarto said the person buried was not him but a man named Wariim, a resident of Jarum village in Semanding district. He said he had heard about the announcement of his death from his friends at work.

"Sunarto said he was in debt to the deceased. As a security, he had handed over his motorbike. That was three months ago," Ali said.

"Then the accident happened on Monday, and because the victim was severely injured, it was very hard to recognise him. Meanwhile, the victim did not carry any ID. Therefore, the Police contacted the family [of the person] the motorbike was registered under and told them that the [owner] had died," Ali said.

Both Sunarto and Wariim worked in Brondong district in Lamongan. Sunarto is a construction worker while Wariim was a pedicab driver.

Police said the miscommunication had been solved by the two families. Wariim's family said they would not move Wariim's resting place.

"The family did not make a fuss about this burial mistake; they just demanded that the headstone be replaced with one bearing the victim's name," Ali said. 

More about
INDONESIA Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates &#039;durian room&#039; for guests
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES