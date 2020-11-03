Man ridiculed for tattoo of food dish name in Chinese

TAIPEI — Tattoos, commonly known as permanent inked art that people get on their bodies, so mistakes in the tattoos could see them getting ridiculed for the rest of their lives — or until the tattoos are removed.

A Caucasian man recently learnt this the hard way as his photo quickly made the rounds on the Internet in an “ink shaming forum” for bearing a tattoo on his left leg which read, “pork fried rice” in Chinese.

The picture was posted on Reddit by another confused foreigner who couldn’t read Chinese characters and asked why the man was shamed online over his tattoo.

Foreigners and Taiwanese alike swiftly gathered in the comment section to question the man’s choice of tattoo and share their own experience of witnessing horrifying Chinese character tattoos.

Many were curious why the man in the photo got the particular tattoo, with one social media user pondering if it would make more sense to get the tattoo on the man’s forearm, so he can order his “favourite dish” at Chinese restaurants.

The discussion also included others asking if he was from Taiwan as the words were written in Traditional Chinese.

This subsequently led to indignant Taiwanese joining in the discussion, saying that a true local would never do that.

A member of the foreign community also shared a story of once seeing a girl with “curry” tattooed in Chinese. However, the tattoo artist was not familiar with Chinese characters and bungled the job, unwittingly stretching the characters.

Many also criticised the font the tattoo artist used for the "pork fried rice" characters, claiming it to be boring and lifeless while equating it to tattooing English words using the Times New Roman font.

On the other hand, the unusual tattoo may have inadvertently inspired others, as some commented they would consider getting “kung pao chicken” or “tomato and eggs” tattoos on their skin.