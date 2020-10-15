Man sentenced to 8 years over case of Thai model who was found dead in condo lobby

The main suspect in the death of a model dumped in the lobby of a Bangkok condo was sentenced to eight years in jail by the Thonburi Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Rachadech “Nam Oon” Wongthabutr was found guilty of illegally detaining Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, causing her death.

Rachadech was caught on security camera dumping Lunlabelle’s lifeless body on the sofa of his Talat Phlu condo in the early hours of Sept 17 last year.

The pair had earlier returned together from a house party in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, where Lunlabelle was hired to serve drinks.

Also found guilty in the case were the party house’s owner, Chaiyaphon Panna, 29, and four party goers – his elder brother Nathee Sathipongsathaporn, 33; Chaiyaphon's girlfriend Phikunthong Bunpha, 24; Koset Ritnithiruek, 35; and Kritsada Lohitdi, 27.

Each was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months, and must pay Bt748,660 (S$32,000) compensation.

The 24-year-old Rachadech was arrested on Sept 24 at a gas station in Bangkok.

The mysterious death of the popular "pretty" gripped public attention as security camera footage of the incident and other clues spread like wildfire across the internet.

The case also exposed the murky side of the entertainment business, where presenter-models known as “pretties” make their living as party entertainers in exchange for high wages despite risks to their personal safety.