Man shot dead at Bangkok noodle shop in front of wife and baby

A 27-year-old man was shot dead at a noodle shop in Bangkoi Yai district in front of his wife and baby.

At 9pm on Friday (Dec 4), Tha Phra Police Station were alerted of a shooting at a noodle shop on Jaran Sanitwong Road, Wat Tha Phra subdistrict, Bangkok Yai district.

At the scene they found the body of Athit (last name withheld) with four gunshot wounds on his chest.

The shop owner, Jaran, 59, who is the mother-in-law of the deceased, reportedly said that Athit, who was working as an engineer at a construction company, was helping in the shop with her husband, her daughter, and their one-month-old child, when a motorcycle with two riders parked in front of the shop.

“A small-built man around 160 centimetres tall, who was riding pillion, entered the shop and shot Athit multiple times before getting on the motorcycle and riding towards the Tha Phra intersection,” she said.

Police are gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage along the route where the suspects escaped.

“This looks like a planned assassination, as the gunman pinpointed the victim with no collateral damage,” said Pol Colonel Preecha Phengphao, Tha Phra police chief. “We are also looking into the victim’s background to see if he has any enemies or conflict that could have motivated the attack.”