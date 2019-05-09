Man in South Korea accused of stabbing ex, fighting police and setting off explosives

A man was arrested for stabbing his girlfriend several times in his car and then trying to take his own life with a detonator, a device for igniting explosives, according to the police in Jeonju.

The Jeonju Wansan Police Station said Wednesday that the man, 50, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

The man allegedly called his ex-girlfriend at around 8:40 a.m. last Saturday, got her to get in his car, and stabbed her several times while driving around Wansan, a district of Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The police were alerted of the the incident and chased the car after locating its vicinity.

Cornered, the man confronted the police, the police said. During the confrontation, a SWAT team was called to the scene as the man, who is licensed to handle explosives, allegedly attempted suicide by igniting one of his detonators.

The man survived and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The police said the incident occurred in the aftermath of a breakup initiated by the woman. Both are seriously injured and unable to make any statements, they added.