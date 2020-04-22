Man sparks bomb scare at US embassy in Bangkok

Lumpini Police Station was notified on Tuesday (April 21) that a suspicious western man had placed an unidentified box in front of the US embassy on Witthayu Road in Bangkok.

A bomb disposal team was sent to the scene but on opening the box, they found only a muay Thai doll, clothes and papers. Other items including A3 batteries and a bottle were also found nearby.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The man was arrested and taken to be interrogated at the station. The police learned that he is an American, 35, who has a visa and ID showing that he works as a teacher in Chonburi province.

They also found several medicines in the bag, but the man did not reveal what they were for. He was sent to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry to have his mental condition checked.