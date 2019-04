A pair of wireless earbuds bizarrely ended up in the stomach of a man in Taipei, reported China Press.

The man was believed to have swallowed the device after he fell asleep with his earbuds on.

He searched for the device upon waking up, only to find music emanating from his abdomen.

The man known only as Xu was reportedly rushed to hospital for treatment.

He later posted a picture of the stool-covered earbuds online.

"After cleaning up the earbuds, they work fine," he said in an interview.