Man in Thailand arrested for allegedly hoarding face masks, gels, PPE suits

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has arrested an alleged hoarder of controlled products in Bangkok's Thawi Watthana district, seizing face masks, alcohol gels and PPE suits worth over Bt5 million (S$218,000), Dr Trairit Temahiwong, the DSI deputy director-general, said on Friday (May 1).

"DSI was working with Royal Thai Police Headquarters, Food and Drug Administration and Department of Internal Trade in tracking down a hoarder of controlled products to a two-storey townhouse in Thawi Watthana district," he said. "We have arrested Ton Oppin, the owner of the house which was modified into a warehouse for storing products."

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Officials reportedly found 565 boxes of sanitary facemasks (totalling 28,250 pieces), 8,200 face-mask filters, a large number of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and 1,800 sets of PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] suit, all of which are products listed as controlled goods under the Prices of Goods and Services Act BE 2542 worth over Bt5 million.

The owner was initially charged with illegally importing and storing controlled goods, cosmetics and medical equipment.

"DSI and partner agencies were acting on a tip-off that this house was used to illegally store products imported from overseas without going through Customs procedures," he said.

"The department will further investigate the products to see if any other laws were violated, such as regarding quality standard and product labels."

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

"If you have any information regarding the hoarding of controlled products, contact DSI call centre at 1202 or at https://register.dsi.go.th/CaseControlledProducts. The department will keep your information confidential," he added.

