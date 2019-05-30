Man in Thailand attends daughter's funeral after 15 years apart

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A Phuket woman used Facebook to locate the father of her late friend, allowing him to attend her funeral after 15 years apart.

The woman, "Pin Jaa" on the social media platform, asked for help to find the father of her friend.

Suketla Phutngam, 20, was reportedly killed in a road accident.

The post said Suketla's father was Suwan Phutngam of Kanchanaburi's Tha Maka district. It said Suketla's parents divorced when she was five.

Pin Jaa invited the father to the cremation on Wednesday at Wat Thep Kasattree in Phuket's Thalang district.

The post was shared over 5,700 times. Pin Jaa thanked other users, saying he arrived at the temple on Tuesday night.

More about

Thailand Social media Family Funeral
