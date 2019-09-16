Man in Thailand crushed to death on railway line

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

A Thai man in his 30s was crushed to death by a train at 2am on Saturday at the Sikhiu train station in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Pol Captain Teerapong Pinijmontri said the man appeared to have stepped out of a train at the station and walked across the railway tracks when he appears to have fallen and been crushed by an oncoming train.

Police are investigating if the man, found to be carrying the Thai ID card of Buri Ram resident Butr Hanchiew, 36, had committed suicide or accidentally fainted and fallen on the tracks.

Preliminary investigation showed that the man had stepped off an Ubon Ratchathani-bound train and walked across before he dropped down, as if to lie down on the ground.

His body was sent to Sikhiu Hospital for autopsy and police would contact his relatives to collect the body for religious rites soon.

