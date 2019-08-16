Man in Thailand dies after eating durian and drinking wine

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

Despie protests from a friend, a man in Thailand had durian together with wine and died after a few hours, reported China Press.

The 48-year-old man was discovered dead at a bus stop near Pattaya.

Next to the corpse was an empty wine bottle and a polystyrene container with durian.

When the body was discovered at 6.30am on Wednesday, police estimated the man had died for five hours.

According to his friend and colleague, the man bought durian and wine after work on Tuesday with the intention of enjoying them while waiting for the bus.

The friend warned him not to do that because of a urban legend that durian and alcohol were a deadly combination.

"I'm a local, I'm not afraid, " he was reported to have said.

When the friend next saw him, he was already dead.

