Man in Thailand electrocuted after sneaking into unoccupied house to take a shower

A man was electrocuted while taking a shower in an unoccupied house near his rented room on Tuesday night.

Yusaree Kadasae, 27, was found dead by his friend Kritmet Chuchote, 23, at a house in Yala's Betong district. Yarom police were alerted to the incident at 8pm.

Kritmet told them that Yusaree had entered the house to charge his mobile phone and take a shower, knowing it was unoccupied. But when Yusaree failed to return, his friend was asked to check on his whereabouts.

Kritmet discovered Yusaree's body along with burn mark on his right hand. A power extension socket with exposed wire was found near the door of the shower. Police believe Yusaree accidentally touched the wire, causing an electric shock that killed him instantly.

