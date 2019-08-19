Man in Thailand turns gun on himself after killing son, 3, injuring toddler

CHIANG MAI - A father allegedly shot two of his toddlers sons, killing the elder boy aged 3 and severely injuring a boy under 2, before turning his gun on himself in Chiang Mai province on Sunday evening.

The injured boy, Krissada Saeyang, who is a year and 11 months old, was admitted to Chiang Mai Hospital at 5pm.

The father, Chatchawal Saeyang, 27, and the elder son, Pichaphop Saeyang, 3, died in the alleged murder and suicide incident at their house in Ban Doi Kham village, Tambon Hang Dong, in Hod district.

The hospital said the boy was in safe condition now.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the father allegedly made his sons stand in a line and then fired at them with his shotgun and then turned the gun on himself.