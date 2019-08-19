Man in Thailand turns gun on himself after killing son, 3, injuring toddler

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

CHIANG MAI - A father allegedly shot two of his toddlers sons, killing the elder boy aged 3 and severely injuring a boy under 2, before turning his gun on himself in Chiang Mai province on Sunday evening.

The injured boy, Krissada Saeyang, who is a year and 11 months old, was admitted to Chiang Mai Hospital at 5pm.

The father, Chatchawal Saeyang, 27, and the elder son, Pichaphop Saeyang, 3, died in the alleged murder and suicide incident at their house in Ban Doi Kham village, Tambon Hang Dong, in Hod district.

The hospital said the boy was in safe condition now.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the father allegedly made his sons stand in a line and then fired at them with his shotgun and then turned the gun on himself.

More about
Thailand Murder/Manslaughter Suicides

TRENDING

Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
Johor aims to not depend on Singapore for treated water by 2022: Malaysian minister
Johor aims to not depend on Singapore for treated water by 2022: Malaysian minister
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Woman stranded on kitchen ledge after fire broke out in Jurong West flat
Woman stranded on kitchen ledge after fire broke out in Jurong West flat
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Malaysian man collapses and dies after running after girlfriend following argument
Couple holds impromptu roadside wedding photoshoot after car breaks down
Couple holds impromptu roadside wedding photoshoot after car breaks down
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop&#039;s original stars: where are they today?
From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop's original stars: where are they today?
8 surprising things you didn&#039;t know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun
8 surprising things you didn't know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun
Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close
Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close

LIFESTYLE

5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore
5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore
5 reasons why my first child will likely be my last
Confession of a Singaporean: Why my first child will likely be my last
6 places to go in Taipei that&#039;s not Shilin, Ximending or 101
6 places to go in Taipei that's not Shilin, Ximending or 101
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Buckle Up: Felicia Chin surprised Jeffrey Xu in Shanghai but it turned out disastrous
Buckle Up: Felicia Chin surprised Jeffrey Xu in Shanghai but it turned out disastrous

SERVICES