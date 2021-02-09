Man threatens to slash throat at Government House in Thailand

Police called to the pavement in front of Government House on Monday found a distraught man threatening to slash his own throat with a utility knife.

The man, named as Praset Adam, 62, told police he had been cheated out of a large sum of money by a friend. Standing by a Government House entrance surrounded by police, guards and reporters, he held the knife to his throat and threatened take his own life unless the government helped pay off his debt of Bt800,000 (S$35,000).

He had also brought a financial contract with him, as evidence of his friend’s fraud.

After a tense stand-off, police managed to calm the man down and disarm him. He was then questioned about the reasons for his action.