Man unleashes cobras at Bangkok road intersection

PHOTO: Twitter/annniex_
The Nation/Asia News Network
Apr 25, 2019

A man parked his brand new Mercedes-Benz in the middle of the busy Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday evening, dropped a bag of cobras on the street and also cut himself with a long knife.

The man held the snakes and walked towards bystanders who fled the scene in shock, including a traffic policeman.

Some news agencies reported that the man appeared to be a foreigner.

Witnesses said the man drove his black car, with a red plate, to the middle of the intersection and parked it there. He carried a bag from which he let out the snakes.

Photo: Twitter/annniex_

Thai Rath online claimed that he chopped off the heads of the reptiles.

He was later taken to Pathumwan Police Station for interrogation. There was no report on the whereabouts of the rest of the snakes.

