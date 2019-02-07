Man vows to sell house in Thailand after it's used in suicide

The owner of a house under construction in Chiang Mai made a horrific discovery on Monday when his contractors called him to say they had found a man hanging from the rafters.

The shocked house owner immediately vowed to try and sell the property.

Muang Chiang Mai police station was alerted at 8.30am that a man had been found hanging in a yet-to-be-finished house in Ban Rong Ruan Kham in Tambon Padaed of Muang district.

The man appeared to be around 30 to 40 years old. He apparently climbed the scaffolding to the second floor, went inside and used a nylon rope to hang himself from the roof beam. His sandals were found on the ground next to the scaffolding.