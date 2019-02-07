Man vows to sell house in Thailand after it's used in suicide

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The owner of a house under construction in Chiang Mai made a horrific discovery on Monday when his contractors called him to say they had found a man hanging from the rafters.

The shocked house owner immediately vowed to try and sell the property.

Muang Chiang Mai police station was alerted at 8.30am that a man had been found hanging in a yet-to-be-finished house in Ban Rong Ruan Kham in Tambon Padaed of Muang district.

The man appeared to be around 30 to 40 years old. He apparently climbed the scaffolding to the second floor, went inside and used a nylon rope to hang himself from the roof beam. His sandals were found on the ground next to the scaffolding.

The body was sent to Chiang Mai Hospital for autopsy.

The contractor, Chaidaen Sodsai, said his workers found the body at 8am and he immediately called the house owner.

Chaidaen said the house was being built at a cost of almost Bt3 million. He said the house owner, whose name was withheld, told him that he would sell it after construction was completed as he could not bear to live there.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

