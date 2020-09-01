Man, who allegedly killed and decapitated brother, arrested in Thai mountain

An Uthai Thani man suspected of cutting off his brother’s head and hiding in a mountain was eventually arrested on Monday night (Aug 31).

Anucha Kranae, 29, allegedly shot dead his brother Anuwat Kranae, 23, and dismembered his head on August 29. He later fled and hid in the mountain in Ban Rai district.

Ban Rai Police Station collaborated with soldiers and locals, including Anucha’s family, to launch a manhunt, as the suspect still had a gun and he was known to be a seasoned huntsman.

The armed team split into two groups, patrolling the mountain for three days and they finally got a clue from a hut which had evidence of some activity.

They also spotted Anucha’s dog walking to the murder scene and decided to follow it until they found the suspect having a bath in a pond.

Anucha was arrested. He reportedly confessed to the killing, saying he became angry at being bullied and physically assaulted by his younger brother. When Anuwat threatened him again, he shot him and cut his head off in rage, the suspect said.