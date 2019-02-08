Man who ate living cat in online video turns himself in to police

A man who allegedly ate a living cat has turned himself in to the Kemayoran Police in Central Jakarta on Thursday after an animal rights group reported him.

The man, identified as Abah Gandrong, recently appeared in a video posted by Facebook account Putar Video, which showed a man appearing to eat a cat on a street apparently located in Kemayoran.

The cat-eating video subsequently made the rounds on social media and caused a stir among internet users.

Grandong came to the Kemayoran Police headquarters on Thursday afternoon accompanied by his relative.

"We apologise to society over [Grandong's] action. Even at home, he likes to do weird things," his relative told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Grandong did not give clarification over his alleged actions to the media.

The police are questioning him and plan to take him to a psychologist in order to examine whether he had problems with his mental health.

Central Jakarta Police deputy chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Arie Ardian Rishadi has said if Grandong is found guilty, he could be charged with Article 302 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of nine months' imprisonment and a Rp 4.5 million (S$436) fine.

