Man who purposely got run over 'mentally ill': Thai police

Songkhla police said on Monday (July 13) that the man who jumped in front of a car going past Hat Yai's Kim Yong Market was mentally ill.

A clip of the man jumping in front of the car and subsequently being hit at 2pm on Saturday was posted online by the driver, who said he was afraid the man may sue him for being run over.

Police said the 45-year-old, identified as Satun-native Khanueng Yatyaman, was mentally disturbed and had not jumped in front of the car to claim compensation.

After watching the footage, the man's relatives contacted police, saying Khanueng had disappeared from his home for several days.

On Saturday, Khanueng was first seen going "berserk" at a bus stop at 11am, before heading towards the Kim Yong Market and jumping in front of a car.