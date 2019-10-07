Man who threatened to behead Jokowi ties the knot in Jakarta jail

PHOTO: Jakarta Police
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - A man who expressed his intent to behead President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo in a video that went viral in May married a woman in jail in Jakarta on July 3.

The man, identified only as HS, had reportedly submitted a wedding request letter to the police on June 10.

"Yes, we have granted the suspect's wedding request," Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said on Tuesday.

HS' lawyer, Sugiarto Atmowijoyo, said the wedding was attended only by the families and a representative of the Kebayoran Baru Religious Affairs Office (KUA) in South Jakarta.

The 25-year-old man married a woman identified only as AA. HS was given a chance to chat with his family and his spouse before the police took him back into the jail.

"The parties who attended [the wedding] were only me as the lawyer, the Kebayoran Baru KUA representative, HS' parents and AA's parents," Sugiarto said, kompas.com reported.

Police arrested HS in Metro Residence, Parung, Bogor regency, West Java, on May 12, after a video of him threatening to behead Jokowi went viral on social media.

The video was allegedly taken during a rally held by losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto supporters in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 10, during which they accused Jokowi's camp of election fraud after quick count results at the time put the incumbent on course for victory.

HS has been charged under articles 104 and/or 110 of the Criminal Code on treason, and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

More about

Joko Widodo Jokowi Prison Weddings and engagements Jail term
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are &#039;baseless, irresponsible&#039;
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are 'baseless, irresponsible'
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore&#039;s priciest penthouse for $73.8m
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore's priciest penthouse for $73.8m
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals this week
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
7 signs your kids need more discipline
7 signs your kids need more discipline
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali&#039;s Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali's Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

SERVICES