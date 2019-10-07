Man who threatened to behead Jokowi ties the knot in Jakarta jail

JAKARTA - A man who expressed his intent to behead President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo in a video that went viral in May married a woman in jail in Jakarta on July 3.
The man, identified only as HS, had reportedly submitted a wedding request letter to the police on June 10.
"Yes, we have granted the suspect's wedding request," Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said on Tuesday.
HS' lawyer, Sugiarto Atmowijoyo, said the wedding was attended only by the families and a representative of the Kebayoran Baru Religious Affairs Office (KUA) in South Jakarta.
The 25-year-old man married a woman identified only as AA. HS was given a chance to chat with his family and his spouse before the police took him back into the jail. "The parties who attended [the wedding] were only me as the lawyer, the Kebayoran Baru KUA representative, HS' parents and AA's parents," Sugiarto said, kompas.com reported. Police arrested HS in Metro Residence, Parung, Bogor regency, West Java, on May 12, after a video of him threatening to behead Jokowi went viral on social media. The video was allegedly taken during a rally held by losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto supporters in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 10, during which they accused Jokowi's camp of election fraud after quick count results at the time put the incumbent on course for victory. HS has been charged under articles 104 and/or 110 of the Criminal Code on treason, and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
