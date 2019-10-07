Man who threatened to behead Jokowi ties the knot in Jakarta jail

JAKARTA - A man who expressed his intent to behead President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo in a video that went viral in May married a woman in jail in Jakarta on July 3.

The man, identified only as HS, had reportedly submitted a wedding request letter to the police on June 10.

"Yes, we have granted the suspect's wedding request," Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said on Tuesday.

HS' lawyer, Sugiarto Atmowijoyo, said the wedding was attended only by the families and a representative of the Kebayoran Baru Religious Affairs Office (KUA) in South Jakarta.