Mango unchained: Japanese comes to rescue of Philippines' beloved fruit

The sun rises for the lowly Philippine mango.

Just a few days after the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced the country had a surplus of 2 million kilos of mangoes from the recent harvest, a Japanese fruits importer said it was buying 100,000 kilos of the tropical fruit from the Philippines this season.

Diamond Star Corporation, which has been operating in the country since 1987, said it was looking to buy a huge volume of Carabao mangoes in the country this week-in time for the launching of DA's mango marketing programme on Monday.

"The Japanese company has been importing papayas, pineapple, mango, bananas and even turnips from the Philippines … It signified the intent to buy mangoes through Philippine agriculture attache to Japan Dr. Samuel Animas this week," Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said on his Facebook page.