Manhunt after masked robbers hit watch shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

A manhunt was under way on Sunday night for three masked robbers who looted a watch shop in Causeway Bay, threatening staff with what turned out to be a replica gun.

Police were called shortly after 7pm to 28 Watches, a ground-floor shop in the Causeway Bay Plaza 1 mall, at the junction of Hennessy Road and Percival Street.

The black-clad robbers, who wore masks, spoke Cantonese and were thought to be in their 20s, had been seen fleeing eastwards towards Victoria Park. By midnight, the search was still going on and no arrests had been made.

The force said the men made off with 12 watches, with a total value of about HK$600,000 (S$104,400).

"The watch shop staff said the three robbers were men. They rushed in and smashed the shop window and grasped some watches and escaped," a police spokesman said. "There were reports that a robber was seen holding a pistol-like object."

Officers who had cordoned off the area found a knife, two hammers, the fake gun and three of the watches in a back alley nearby.

Police outside the Causeway Bay Plaza 1 mall after Sunday’s robbery.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The force later said no one was injured in the attack.

Noting the robbery in a post on its Facebook page, staff at the shop said it would be closed for several days.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of robberies reported during the last six months, as anti-government protests and subsequent violent clashes have stretched police resources.

Since August, local police have stopped patrolling city streets on foot because of the presence of radical protesters and the perceived risk of being attacked. Officers now patrol the streets in police vans.

Earlier this month, armed robbers raided a Mong Kok watch shop, making off with a haul of the timepieces. One employee was wounded in the arm and ear while trying to stop them.