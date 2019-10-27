Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner

Philippines boxing icon Manny Pacquiao dined with pal, Jack Ma, the Alibaba co-founder on Saturday in Hangzhou where he was presented with golden microphones by the former executive chairman of the e-commerce giant.

And his evening with China's richest man got even better when he did some FaceTime with none other than martial arts superstar, Jet Li Lianjie.

Jinkee Pacquiao, wife of the eight-times division champion, posted a picture on Instagram from their latest meeting with Ma, having shared a glass of wine in Hong Kong in January.

Jinkee was grateful for having another opportunity to meet China's richest man who they count as a good friend nowadays.

Ma is China's richest man with a net worth of over US$38 billion and whose Alibaba Group owns the South China Morning Post.

"Than you JACK MA for inviting us," wrote Jinkee Pacquiao on her Instagram account which has 1.4 million followers.

Pacquiao was excited to talk to Jet Li through FaceTime, an app in which Apple users can make video and audio calls. This was made possible because Ma is a good friend with the Mulan star having worked together in the 20-minute kung fu movie Gong Shou Dao in 2017.

Just an hour after posting the photos of Ma with her husband, more than 13,000 users gave them the thumbs up and they drew favourable comments from Instagram users.

"So incredible," wrote one user. "Wow Jack Ma! God bless him" said another.

Hours earlier Pacquiao and Jinkee flew into Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport and they later met Ma at a Chinese restaurant where they had dinner.

The couple were also presented with a pair of golden microphones by Ma. "Pacman" and his wife had shared the stage and sang a duet together during the unveiling of Pacquiao's PAC Token cryptocurrency at his first major music concert in Manila last month. The PAC Token is described as the world's first celebrity digital currency.

In January, Pacquiao met Ma in Hong Kong just days after his unanimous decision victory over American Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

The Pacquiaos sat down for a drink with 55-year-old Ma in a harbourfront hotel before heading to the airport on their way back to Manila. Ma stepped down as chairman of Alibaba's board in September.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.