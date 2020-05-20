Man's death highlights plight of homeless in Thailand during virus crisis

A homeless man has died of pneumonia just days after visiting a community pantry in U Thong District, Suphan Buri province, and leaving with just a single carton of milk.

Dr Somphit Champa-ngeon, director of Uthong Hospital, said on Tuesday (May 19) that the unnamed man was suffering with a high fever when officials brought him to the hospital on May 14. He tested negative for Covid-19 but succumbed to pneumonia at 11.40am on May 17.

“The hospital has reported the circumstances of his death to U Thong Police Station,” she said. “The hospital will keep the man’s body for 15 days and cooperate with Social Development and Human Security and Homeless Centre in Suphan Buri in seeking his relatives.”

Meanwhile, Busaya Monklum, of the local Social Development and Human Security office, said she will ask Suphanburi Governor Nimit Wanchaithanawong to find a solution to the plight of the homeless during the pandemic.