Many Thai parents finding online lessons 'far too expensive'

Parents in Chiang Mai are calling on the government to reopen schools soon because online classes can be unaffordable for some families.

Ploysai Saengsuwan, 43, said her two daughters are meant to attend online classes, but she does not have the funds to purchase a television, computer and iPad as instructed by the school.

The school also requires that she have a broadband connection in her house to make online classes possible.

She said that since Covid-19 hit Thailand, her income as a masseur has completely dried up and now she is having to rely on the state-provided aid packages to feed her children.

Another parent, Nut Lummong, 45, said she had been forced to find more money so her son could attend classes online.

