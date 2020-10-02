Masked deviant lies in wait outside Thai girls' school to flash them

A masked exhibitionist is reportedly terrorising female students in Samut Prakan by masturbating as they leave school every evening.

Pat, a 17-year-old student, said she and her friends often see this man when they are leaving school at 4pm. The man, wearing a helmet, pulls out his penis and starts masturbating before fleeing.

She said one of her friends managed to record him in action and his motorcycle’s licence plate and posted the clip on social media.

They hoped the clip would catch the attention of the authorities and that they would initiate legal action against the deviant.

The clip attracted comments from other netizens, one of whom said the pervert used to wait outside a local hotel to exhibit his prowess in front of hotel staff.