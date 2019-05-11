Masked men claiming to be from disciplined services take aim at Hong Kong police

Four men claiming to be members of Hong Kong's disciplined services joined a group of masked protesters and two civil servants for a press conference on Monday to condemn alleged police brutality during the ongoing anti-government protests.

The four, who were masked, said they were from the fire service, immigration, and customs departments, and were taking part in such an event for the first time. None offered to show any proof of their job.

The news conference came after another weekend of chaos that saw riot police accidentally hit a fire truck with a tear-gas canister on Saturday, prompting an angry exchange that ended in officers surrounding and pushing a firefighter.

In a sign of fraying relations between the city's frontline protection agencies, a man presenting himself as a fire service officer said at the protesters' press conference: "We demand police officers stop interfering with our first aid work, and stop their impolite treatment of our colleagues."

Firefighters put out a fire set by anti-government protesters in Mong Kok. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong has been gripped by more than four months of political turmoil that was sparked by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China, among other jurisdictions.

The protests developed into an anti-government movement that has increasingly focused on police actions and calls for expanded voting rights.

Earlier on Monday, in a live feed with police top brass, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Derek Armstrong Chan said the senior management of the two forces had communicated over the tear gas incident and rejected claims that the firefighter involved had been punished or reprimanded.