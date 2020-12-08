Mechanic dies in garage in Thailand due to exposure to cold weather

In a suspected case of hypothermia, a motor mechanic was found dead on Sunday in Bueng Kan province.

Police believe the man had possibly died from the cold weather in the night.

On Sunday, Loaw Loang Police Station in Bueng Khong Long district was informed that a mechanic, Sutthirak Satipa, 44, was found dead in a garage office.

Police, together with rescue staff and doctors from Bueang Khong Long Hospital, went to the garage and found the dead man wearing a red shorts and a blue shirt. He had only a very thin blanket over him.

No wound was found on the body. Officials speculated that he had been dead for around 10 hours.

The dead man’s daughter, 9, informed that she had slept in this office with her father last night. But her father did not awaken in the morning as usual.

Officials believe that the sharp fall in temperature at night had caused his death.