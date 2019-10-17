Medan mayor, officials in Jakarta and East Kalimantan arrested for alleged graft

Medan Mayor Dzulmi Edin and 14 other people, including officials and private individuals, have been arrested on graft charges during separate raids conducted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) since Tuesday.

In Medan, North Sumatra, the KPK arrested Dzulmi and six other people, comprising the head of local public works agency, the mayor's aides and private individuals, in a string of operations since Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said.

The antigraft body also seized more than Rp 200 million (S$19,435) as evidence in a case pertaining to alleged corruption within the Medan administration.

"We suspect there were several [suspicious] transaction with [related] agencies. The [KPK] team is still investigating the case," he said.

Dzulmi has been sent to Jakarta for further questioning at the KPK office, while the other six people are being questioned at the Medan Police headquarters, Febri said.

In separate operations, the KPK arrested the head of regional road authority (BPJW) XII, Refly Rudy Tangkere, in Jakarta and seven other people in Samarinda and Bontang, East Kalimantan.

The BPJW XII is responsible for the development of national highways and bridges in East and North Kalimantan. The roads and bridges are part of the trans-Kalimantan highway.