Medan mayor, officials in Jakarta and East Kalimantan arrested for alleged graft

Medan Mayor Dzulmi Edin and 14 other people, including officials and private individuals, have been arrested on graft charges during separate raids conducted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) since Tuesday.
In Medan, North Sumatra, the KPK arrested Dzulmi and six other people, comprising the head of local public works agency, the mayor's aides and private individuals, in a string of operations since Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said.
The antigraft body also seized more than Rp 200 million (S$19,435) as evidence in a case pertaining to alleged corruption within the Medan administration.
"We suspect there were several [suspicious] transaction with [related] agencies. The [KPK] team is still investigating the case," he said.
Dzulmi has been sent to Jakarta for further questioning at the KPK office, while the other six people are being questioned at the Medan Police headquarters, Febri said.
In separate operations, the KPK arrested the head of regional road authority (BPJW) XII, Refly Rudy Tangkere, in Jakarta and seven other people in Samarinda and Bontang, East Kalimantan.
The BPJW XII is responsible for the development of national highways and bridges in East and North Kalimantan. The roads and bridges are part of the trans-Kalimantan highway.
The seven people arrested were private sector employees and commitment officers (PPK) responsible for procuring goods and services for BPJW projects, Febri said. They were transported to Jakarta on Wednesday morning for further KPK questioning. Those arrested are suspected of conducting illicit transactions amounting up to Rp 1.5 billion, in relation to a Rp 155 billion road construction project under the Public Works and Housing Ministry. "We also seized an ATM card and a bank book as evidence," Febri said. According to the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP), the KPK has 24 hours to determine the legal status of the case and of those arrested. The string of arrests came after the KPK detained eight people in a raid in Indramayu, West Java, on Monday evening, during which Indramayu Regent Supendi and Indramayu Public Works Agency head Omarsyah were arrested. After further investigation, the KPK named on Tuesday Supendi and Omarsyah, as well as two other people, bribery suspects in relation to an agency project.
Read also
The seven people arrested were private sector employees and commitment officers (PPK) responsible for procuring goods and services for BPJW projects, Febri said.
They were transported to Jakarta on Wednesday morning for further KPK questioning.
Those arrested are suspected of conducting illicit transactions amounting up to Rp 1.5 billion, in relation to a Rp 155 billion road construction project under the Public Works and Housing Ministry.
"We also seized an ATM card and a bank book as evidence," Febri said.
According to the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP), the KPK has 24 hours to determine the legal status of the case and of those arrested.
The string of arrests came after the KPK detained eight people in a raid in Indramayu, West Java, on Monday evening, during which Indramayu Regent Supendi and Indramayu Public Works Agency head Omarsyah were arrested.
After further investigation, the KPK named on Tuesday Supendi and Omarsyah, as well as two other people, bribery suspects in relation to an agency project.